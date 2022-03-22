AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $148.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.73.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.34. 18,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

