Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

