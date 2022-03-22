Agrify (AGFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agrify stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78. Agrify has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $35.94.

Get Agrify alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Agrify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.