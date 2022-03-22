Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

PM stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

