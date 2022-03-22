Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $21,773,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.