Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 484 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

