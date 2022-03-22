Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Trade Desk by 9.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after buying an additional 408,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,824,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after buying an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.95, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.