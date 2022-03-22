Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $135,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after buying an additional 476,255 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GSK stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.
GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
