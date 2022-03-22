Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $52,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

