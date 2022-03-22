Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

