Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CODI stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

