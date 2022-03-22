Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,648 shares of company stock worth $41,069,869. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.31. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

