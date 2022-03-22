Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 425,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,433,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $114.87 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.