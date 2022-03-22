Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.59.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Argus dropped their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

