Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

IWC stock opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

