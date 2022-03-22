AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Pi Financial increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$35.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$951.23 million and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.26. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$30.94 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

