Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Financial Contrast

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Airsculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Airsculpt Technologies and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airsculpt Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Airsculpt Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airsculpt Technologies is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Oncology Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies $133.32 million 5.78 $7.58 million N/A N/A Oncology Institute $203.00 million 0.99 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncology Institute.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

