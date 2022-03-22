Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 99.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

