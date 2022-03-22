Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.
About Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR)
