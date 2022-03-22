Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Golden Green Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 3.4% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. 109,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,546. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

