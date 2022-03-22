Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $193.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $163.91 and a one year high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

