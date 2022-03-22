Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

