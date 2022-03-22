Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALNA. B. Riley cut their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.
Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.