Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALNA. B. Riley cut their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

