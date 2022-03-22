AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.11

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $10.75. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 281,984 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.