AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.11

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $10.75. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 281,984 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 139,967 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

