Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

