Allworth Financial LP Buys 616,448 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $462,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,317,000. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.66. 105,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,910,985. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.98 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.