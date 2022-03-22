Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 1,454.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,194 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 664,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,367,000 after acquiring an additional 660,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,426,000 after acquiring an additional 76,057 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock remained flat at $$51.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 43,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,030. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

