Allworth Financial LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 629,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 92,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,305,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -126.65, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

