Allworth Financial LP Has $1.83 Million Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. 36,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.