Allworth Financial LP Has $24.03 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $24,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after acquiring an additional 196,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. 5,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $108.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.