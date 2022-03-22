Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 221.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $67,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.57. 184,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,922. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

