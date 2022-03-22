Allworth Financial LP Purchases 4,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,985,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.