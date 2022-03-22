Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,204,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,345 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.