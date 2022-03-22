Allworth Financial LP Sells 6,540 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,013. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

