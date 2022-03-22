Allworth Financial LP Sells 759 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. 55,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,656,210. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.