Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,670.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,384.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,722.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,688.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,801.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,996.09 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

