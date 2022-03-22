Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on Alstom in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alstom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.36 ($43.25).

EPA ALO opened at €21.76 ($23.91) on Monday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($41.07). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.84.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

