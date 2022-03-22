Altria Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

MO stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

