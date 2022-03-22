Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.96

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.96 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 254474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,393,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
