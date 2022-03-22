Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.96

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.96 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 254474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,393,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

