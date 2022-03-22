AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $38.98 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AMC Networks by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

