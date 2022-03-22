American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $189.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,871. The company has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.38. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

