American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $740,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 371,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

