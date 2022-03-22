American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

AIG opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

