American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.05. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

