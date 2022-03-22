Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $109,400.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FOLD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 716,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

