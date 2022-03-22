Analysts Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check-Cap.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check-Cap by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check-Cap stock remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,456. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.19.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

