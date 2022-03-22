Analysts Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forte Biosciences.
FBRX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,426. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
