Analysts Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forte Biosciences.

FBRX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,426. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154,086 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,206 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

