Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,697. STORE Capital has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

