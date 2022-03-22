Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will report $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $1.56. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $921.16 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $894.25 and its 200-day moving average is $938.79. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a PE ratio of 187.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

