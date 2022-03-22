Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Generac posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $16.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $8.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.16. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.54 and a 200-day moving average of $370.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.